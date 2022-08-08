Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after acquiring an additional 474,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after acquiring an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,341,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $97.90 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.