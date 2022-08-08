Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

