Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,249 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after acquiring an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 277,690 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.33 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

