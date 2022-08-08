FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,832 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,638,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.96. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

