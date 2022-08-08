GAM Holding AG Acquires 12,339 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

