Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $295.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,596 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

