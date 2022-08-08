Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $424.71.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

