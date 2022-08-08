Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

