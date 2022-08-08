Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

JNJ opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.67. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

