GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 6.9 %

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.