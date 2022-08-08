Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4,793.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

