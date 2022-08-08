Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.4 %
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
