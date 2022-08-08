Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.