Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Analyst Recommendations for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

