Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.63.
Hub Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
