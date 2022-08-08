IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,541 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Up 1.9 %

IAC stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.