IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,651 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.46.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

