IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,819 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Novavax were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 2.7 %

NVAX opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

