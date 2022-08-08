IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,919 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.