IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,154 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

