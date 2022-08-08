IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,876 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 534,003 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

