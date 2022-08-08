IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 907 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after buying an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $153.46 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

