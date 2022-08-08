IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,314 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

