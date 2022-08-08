IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,891 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,363.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

