IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,891 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li Auto Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,363.00 and a beta of 0.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.
Li Auto Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).
