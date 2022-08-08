IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,691 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.