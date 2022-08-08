IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $20,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chewy by 3,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 246,419 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Chewy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,983,000.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $44.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -193.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

