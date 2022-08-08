IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BNP Paribas cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
