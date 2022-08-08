IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,485 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

