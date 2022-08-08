IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,927 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 35.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is 40.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,006,926 shares of company stock worth $188,337,029. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.94.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

