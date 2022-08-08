IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 2,069 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $798.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $685.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

