IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 26,621 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.