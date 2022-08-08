IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 2,779 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Credicorp by 316,348.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Credicorp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,703,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.37. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

