IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 6,923 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

