IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

