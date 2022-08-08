IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,816 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 77.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the airline’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 216.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,040 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of LUV opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

