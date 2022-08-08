IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

