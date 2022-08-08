IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $41.05 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

