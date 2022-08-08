IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation
In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KNX opened at $54.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
