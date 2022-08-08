IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in DaVita by 1,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in DaVita by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Price Performance

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

