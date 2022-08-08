IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 457,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,800 shares during the last quarter.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 1,755,452 shares worth $43,933,868. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.06%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

