IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144,016 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

Rollins Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.