IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,395,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,063,002 shares of company stock valued at $29,868,748. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

