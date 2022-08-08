IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $19,469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after buying an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $6,163,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $115.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $99.52 and a one year high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

