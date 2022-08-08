IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $751,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

HII opened at $227.58 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $237.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.