IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,547 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

