IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 411,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 112.42% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

