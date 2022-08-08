IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after buying an additional 215,669 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

