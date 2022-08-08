IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,048,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after buying an additional 349,615 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aramark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

