IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.