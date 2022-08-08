IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $538,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

