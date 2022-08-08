IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $614,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $7,312,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ONE Gas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ONE Gas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

