IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $650,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Black Hills by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKH opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

